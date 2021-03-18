This Reworked Triumph Daytona 1000 Is Custom Mechanical Artwork at Its Finest

3 New Triumph 1200 RS Is a Speed Triple on Steroids, Most Powerful Ever

Having limited funds to work with doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Belgian pros over at Kruz Co. Cycles. 10 photos



The donor is put in motion by a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four colossus that prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 998cc. At around 9,800 revs, the four-stroke fiend is perfectly capable of generating up to 100 feral horses, while a healthy torque output of no less than 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be summoned at 8,500 rpm.



This monstrous force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, enabling Triumph’s warrior to reach a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). As soon as this machine landed on KCC’s doorstep, the moto doctors kicked things off by removing its factory bodywork. The following step consisted of obtaining several components from other two-wheelers, which were then repurposed to form Daytona’s new outfit.



As such, you will find a



Kawasaki KZ650's fuel tank and tail section replacing the stock modules. Furthermore, a Honda Monkey's gas chamber has been chopped to create that sexy front fairing. The fork legs were enveloped in drilled steel tubes to bring about some visual bulk at the front, while the drilled pattern can also be spotted on the bespoke side panels adorning the flanks.

To accommodate the new items, the original subframe underwent some extensive custom mutations. Since the standard forged wheels didn't suit the look they were after, the team transplanted a Triumph Thunderbird Sport's laced hoops onto their reborn Daytona. Additionally, we notice a quilted leather saddle that keeps things looking classy. Finally, the entire structure received a two-tone color scheme to round it all out nicely.