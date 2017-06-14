Seriously Trashed Dodge Challenger Hellcat Shows Up for Sale with Clean Title

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat's amazing bang-for-buck aura can suddenly seem much smaller when you're struggling to get your bank account into the kind of shape required for such an acquisition. Of course, you could always go for a used Hellcat, but you'd better pay close attention to the "clean title" part of any ad you come across.





Not only is the entire section of the



However, the Hellcat is now for sale with a clear title - the beast has been listed by Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that handles crashed machines, be they wrecks whose powertrains serve as project car organs or units such as the one we have here.



We're looking at an automatic tranny model, one that only has 7,000 miles on the odometer. Sure, this might be far from the 18-mile number showcased by a B5 Blue Challenger Hellcat we



Here's to hoping the next owner of the car keeps the thing in one piece - the said specialist explains this is the 22nd crashed Hellcat that landed in its hands. While we're at it, we'll also mention that the company has also handled 14 Charger Hellcats so far.



For one thing, all those complaining about damaged Let's take the 707-pony Challenger in the images to your right, for instance. Throwing a glance at the machine is enough to understand that this has been involved in a crash that went way above the fender bender status.Not only is the entire section of the Dodge messed up, but the damage also extends to the side of the vehicle. Heck, even the exhaust tip on the right side of the car seems to sit in an unusual position.However, the Hellcat is now for sale with a clear title - the beast has been listed by Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that handles crashed machines, be they wrecks whose powertrains serve as project car organs or units such as the one we have here.We're looking at an automatic tranny model, one that only has 7,000 miles on the odometer. Sure, this might be far from the 18-mile number showcased by a B5 Blue Challenger Hellcat we showed you back in May, but we'll remind you that the muscle devil we have here can return to the road.Here's to hoping the next owner of the car keeps the thing in one piece - the said specialist explains this is the 22nd crashed Hellcat that landed in its hands. While we're at it, we'll also mention that the company has also handled 14 Charger Hellcats so far.For one thing, all those complaining about damaged Hellcats being sold for parts instead of getting a second life now have a chance to live out their fantasy.