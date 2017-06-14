autoevolution

Seriously Trashed Dodge Challenger Hellcat Shows Up for Sale with Clean Title

 
14 Jun 2017, 10:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Dodge Challenger Hellcat's amazing bang-for-buck aura can suddenly seem much smaller when you're struggling to get your bank account into the kind of shape required for such an acquisition. Of course, you could always go for a used Hellcat, but you'd better pay close attention to the "clean title" part of any ad you come across.
Let's take the 707-pony Challenger in the images to your right, for instance. Throwing a glance at the machine is enough to understand that this has been involved in a crash that went way above the fender bender status.

Not only is the entire section of the Dodge messed up, but the damage also extends to the side of the vehicle. Heck, even the exhaust tip on the right side of the car seems to sit in an unusual position.

However, the Hellcat is now for sale with a clear title - the beast has been listed by Cleveland Power and Performance, a specialist that handles crashed machines, be they wrecks whose powertrains serve as project car organs or units such as the one we have here.

We're looking at an automatic tranny model, one that only has 7,000 miles on the odometer. Sure, this might be far from the 18-mile number showcased by a B5 Blue Challenger Hellcat we showed you back in May, but we'll remind you that the muscle devil we have here can return to the road.

Here's to hoping the next owner of the car keeps the thing in one piece - the said specialist explains this is the 22nd crashed Hellcat that landed in its hands. While we're at it, we'll also mention that the company has also handled 14 Charger Hellcats so far.

For one thing, all those complaining about damaged Hellcats being sold for parts instead of getting a second life now have a chance to live out their fantasy.
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge crash muscle car
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54