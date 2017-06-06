General Lee Dodge Challenger Hellcat Has Fitting Air Horn in The Netherlands

The wrap realm can deliver certain cocktails that need no introduction and one of these mixes involves the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the General Lee uniform.





The roof of the supercharged HEMI animal now features the controversial Confederate flag, but we're not here to talk about what has become a symbol of the American South following the American Civil War.



Instead, we'll focus on the splendid attention to detail displayed by the wrap we have here - check out the way in which the wrap covers the edges of the Challenger and you'll understand.



In order for the job to be complete, the Dodge was also gifted with the famous Dixie horn. And while Absolute Motors, the wrap specialist behind the stunt didn't provide an aural sample for the said hardware, we added a piece of footage showcasing the original General Lee horn at the bottom of the page.



In our book, this Hellcat wrap is missing one visual element and it all has to do with some melted rubber on the rear bumper.We'll probably get to check out similar second skin adventures involving the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

You could expect the limited availability of the



We still have a few months to wait until we see the first Demon customers taking delivery of their 840-pony machines, but, once the street-legal drag strip heroes start landing, we should see what the wrap industry has prepared for the Dodge halo car.



