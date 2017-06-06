autoevolution

General Lee Dodge Challenger Hellcat Has Fitting Air Horn in The Netherlands

 
6 Jun 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The wrap realm can deliver certain cocktails that need no introduction and one of these mixes involves the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the General Lee uniform.
The latest example of such a second skin job comes from The Netherlands, where an example of the 707-pony Mopar machine has been gifted with the infamous Orange attire.

The roof of the supercharged HEMI animal now features the controversial Confederate flag, but we're not here to talk about what has become a symbol of the American South following the American Civil War.

Instead, we'll focus on the splendid attention to detail displayed by the wrap we have here - check out the way in which the wrap covers the edges of the Challenger and you'll understand.

In order for the job to be complete, the Dodge was also gifted with the famous Dixie horn. And while Absolute Motors, the wrap specialist behind the stunt didn't provide an aural sample for the said hardware, we added a piece of footage showcasing the original General Lee horn at the bottom of the page.

In our book, this Hellcat wrap is missing one visual element and it all has to do with some melted rubber on the rear bumper.We'll probably get to check out similar second skin adventures involving the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
You could expect the limited availability of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (only 3,300 are being built, remember?) to keep wrap lovers at bay, but you'd be wrong. In fact, here are some examples involving a Porsche 918 Spyder and a LaFerrari.

We still have a few months to wait until we see the first Demon customers taking delivery of their 840-pony machines, but, once the street-legal drag strip heroes start landing, we should see what the wrap industry has prepared for the Dodge halo car.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat wrap General Lee Dodge muscle car
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54