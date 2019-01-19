SEAT Leon X-Perience Is Now a Joke With 86 HP 1-Liter, Will Probably Die Soon

More on this:

1 SEAT Leon Cupra Now Has 290 PS, WLTP To Blame

2 Spyshots: 2019 SEAT Leon Shows up for the First Time, Has New Front Design

3 2019 SEAT Leon Will Have 50mm-Longer Wheelbase, Amazon Alexa

4 SEAT Electric Model Comes in 2020, Four New Cars to Be Launched by Then

5 Next SEAT Leon to Debut VW's New Infotainment, Will Get PHEV