autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

SEAT Leon X-Perience Is Now a Joke With 86 HP 1-Liter, Will Probably Die Soon

19 Jan 2019, 21:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
When we saw the Leon X-Perience, it looked like the coolest thing ever: 184 HP diesel, AWD, DSG, sharp LED lights and attitude.
7 photos
SEAT Leon X-Perience in the Sahara desertSEAT Leon X-Perience in the Sahara desertSEAT Leon X-Perience in the Sahara desertSEAT Leon X-Perience in the Sahara desertSEAT Leon X-Perience in the Sahara desertSEAT Leon X-Perience in the Sahara desert
Of course, it also had some understandable flaws baked into its formula. For instance, the interior was cheap-looking if you ignored the brown Alcantara seats which were excellent. Also, the NVH levels weren't good because SEAT wanted it light, and it didn't make a good company can since the added weight increased emissions.

This was only good if you wanted to own a cool Leon, not lease it, and did a lot of driving in the snow. During the mid-life refresh, the X-Perience was treated with neglect, a bit like its brother, the Golf Alltrack.

New emissions regulations seem to be the final nail, as they left the soft-roader with entry-level engines. Nobody even cares, though, since SEAT now has real SUVs like the Ateca and Tarraco. It's a shame since they've built winter experience events around what the rugged Leon can do, but the change is probably dictated by the market.

While looking through the official German market configurator, we found some disappointing models. Three out of the four are powered by the 1.0 TSI making as little as 86 HP. That engine has no business here, and it can't even be paired with AWD because it's so down on power, just like the lone diesel, a 1.6 TDI. Based on the weight of the model, we even think they've ditched the independent rear suspension, though there's no way to confirm this.

We think that SEAT is either late updating the X-Perience or doesn't care. The ordinary Leon ST wagon on which this is based at least gets both versions of the 2.0 TDI as well as a 2.0 TSI gasoline motor with 190 HP.

A brand new Leon 4 generation is probably going to debut this fall, based on the MQB Evo platform. It will be more premium, and we've learned a sedan version is under development. But the future looks bleak for the X-Perience.
Seat Leon X-Perience Seat leon x-perience wagon TSI TDI
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 