Savannah Chrisley Says Her Brother Grayson Is "Beat Up" After Car Crash

A couple of weeks ago, Chrisley Knows Best's Grayson Chrisley was involved in a serious crash on the interstate and totaled his truck. And, according to his sister, Savannah, he is "beat up" after it.
On Saturday, November 19, Chrisley Knows Best reality star Grayson Chrisley, 16, rear-ended a Dodge pickup truck on the interstate while driving his Ford F-150 pickup. The impact was serious enough for the teenager to be rushed to the hospital, since he couldn't recall any details about the crash. The other driver sustained injuries, too, but refused medical assistance.
But there was no alcohol involved and, according to police, there were no arrests, charges, or citations.
Nevertheless, Grayson is "beat up" after the crash, his sister, Savannah Chrisley, said in Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Unlocked. "He's okay. He's beat up, but he's okay. It could've been worse."
She explained while laughing that, “When he told me, he was like, ‘I hit the back of someone,' made it sound like a fender bender.” She later went to check her brother's Ford F-150 after the crash and it was “totaled” with “every airbag deployed.” She explained, “It was bad. When I showed up and saw it, literally my heart sank.”
She also joked that Grayson asked her to go back to the pickup to retrieve a Polaroid photo of their dad that he had on his dashboard. “I thought this was going to be some heartfelt photo, like you and dad together. No, it’s Todd Chrisley in pure Todd Chrisley fashion, and I saw it, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.” She didn't give further details on what caused the crash, though.
The accident happened at a very bad moment for the family, as Julie and Todd have been recently sentenced to several years in prison for their alleged $36 million fraud scheme. “With all the legal stuff y’all got going on, Grayson, the first thing he said was, ‘This was the last thing that everyone needed,'” Savannah recalled.
Luckily, the teenager and the other driver got out of the crash in one piece and the only ones that suffered were the Ford F-150 and the Dodge pickup truck.
