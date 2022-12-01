Alyssa Milano is fuming mad. The former Charmed actress and UNICEF spokesperson was on ABC’s The View the other day, and explained how Elon Musk and his actions tied in with her anger, as well as her decision to ditch her Tesla.
Call it this week’s most unexpected beef, but a beef is what this is: Alyssa Milano is beefing with Elon Musk over everything from his decision to buy Twitter, to his alleged running it into the ground, past allegations of sexual misconduct on his part, and even the fact that he won’t do anything to reign in his supporters on the same social media platform.
The feud started last weekend, with Milano declaring she’d ditched her Tesla for a Volkswagen ID.4 because Musk was actively supporting hate speech with his actions. Maybe this wouldn’t have even registered with Musk, had it not been for a 2016 exchange between him and Milano, in which she praised him for the amazing work he was doing with Tesla.
As Milano explained, the reason she no longer wanted anything to do with Musk and Tesla boiled down to the way he was running Twitter, which he bought earlier this year for almost $44 billion. The conversation soon turned nasty, but Milano isn’t backing down.
On The View the other day (see the video at the bottom of the page), she stood by her decision: she would not be driving a Tesla again. But she is sticking around on Twitter, because, she says, they can’t let Musk just have this new battling ground.
Milano seemingly can’t decide which are the things she hates Musk the most for, but one thing is clear: she believes his money would have been put to better use than Twitter. “You buy Twitter to destroy it…,” she says, rolling her eyes. “Imagine if he donated that money to UNICEF. He would change the world. There would be no hunger!”
The issue is way more complicated than this, because it’s not like Musk showed up with $44 billion (not $40 billion, as Milano says) in cash and handed it over to Twitter. But it does bring up an old hot topic, one in which Musk himself indulged a while back, namely whether he could do more to end world hunger than whatever he’s doing right now.
The answer depends on who you ask. Here’s Milano’s.
.@Alyssa_Milano explains why she's changed her opinion of Elon Musk: "You buy Twitter to destroy it ... Imagine if he donated that money to UNICEF. He would change the world. There would be no hunger!" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/w4oxCFog0b— The View (@TheView) November 29, 2022