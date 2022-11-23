Here’s How You Can Maximize the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Range During Winter Time

Like all electric vehicles, the award-winning Ford F-150 Lightning doesn’t like cold weather. Thankfully for owners and prospective customers, there are a few tips and tricks you should be aware of during winter months.
First and foremost, parking the all-electric pickup in the garage – whenever possible – opens the list of recommendations. FoMoCo further advises keeping it plugged in while parked, either to enjoy its maximum driving range or to juice up your home in the event of a power outage.
There are, however, a few caveats. First things first, you’ll need the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro installed. The extended-range Ford F-150 Lightning comes with said charger as standard, whereas standard-range customers can purchase it for $1,310 at press time. Last but certainly not least, standard-range trucks require the Intelligent Back-up Power Software Activation Fee, which is a bit of a cash grab on Ford’s part.
Turning our attention back to Ford’s winter driving recommendations, preconditioning your F-150 Lightning is a must. If equipped, using the heated seats and steering wheel uses a bit less energy than the HVAC.
Ford makes a case for turning the heater off when charging – especially when using direct-current fast charging - or lowering the temperature just enough to remain comfortable. Proper tire pressure also helps, and brushing all the snow off while driving is a must given that it eliminates weight and reduces drag. As it’s also the case with summer driving, Ford says that F-150 Lightning owners should be driving at moderate speeds.
Even though it’s no longer available for order, the 2023 model year Lightning still is listed on the Dearborn-based automaker’s website at $59,474 sans taxes and the federal tax credit for the standard-range XLT. At the other end of the spectrum, the extended-range-only Platinum is a whopping $96,874 as per the online configurator. Designed specifically for commercial customers, the work-oriented Pro trim retails at $51,974.
