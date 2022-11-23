Ford’s Thanksgiving Parade Float Is Over 100 Feet Long and Features the F-150 Lightning

Not long now until America celebrates Thanksgiving, and pretty much everyone here is in a frenzy trying to get everything ready for one of the nation’s most important annual events. And we’re not talking here solely about those impressive Thanksgiving meals we’re all so eager to dive into, but other manifestations as well.
Parades are also a big part of the celebration, and this year too America will see a number of them unfold on its streets in cities from East to West and North to South. Over in Detroit, the most impressive such event is called America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, and this year it celebrates its 96th outing with an interesting display of floats.
Naturally, carmakers in the city will attend the event as well one way or the other, and in the case of Ford, its presence will be signaled by a massive, 100-foot (30 meters) float called Powering the Community.
The scenic display has all the things that made Ford and Detroit great over these past few years: it shows an illuminated replica of the Michigan Central train station, a view into the future of the areas around this site, and, of course, a replica of the F-150 Lightning.
This one towers 24 feet (7 meters) off the ground and holds boxes of food which will be distributed out of its frunk. The float’s bridge comes with moving lights, which are meant to celebrate the flow of electricity the pickup truck can deliver to whatever object is in need of it.
America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White kicks off on Thursday, November 24, and will be covered live on WDIV-Local 4 starting at 6 a.m. Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part this year as well to the event unfolding on the streets of Downtown Detroit.
