Ford Finds 108 Years Old Stroh’s Bohemian Beer Bottle with Blunt Message Inside

Renovation work is like a box of chocolates, if we are allowed to paraphrase Forrest Gump's mother. You never know what might fall out of a wall you're tearing down, or hide behind a plaster cornice.



The massive building has been around since 1913, acting as the main intercity passenger rail depot until it was abandoned in 1988. It is presently the subject of a massive restoration process, with construction crews hard at work turning it into something suitable for our time, and finding all sorts of interesting things in the process.



Over the past two years, the



But probably the most important find thus far is a 1913 Stroh’s beer bottle dating back all the way to 1913. It’s not the bottle itself that rattled Ford into releasing a long statement about it though, but the piece of paper rolled up inside it, with a written message and all.



The message is handwritten, and was removed on Thursday by a “Ford archivist” in a bid to reveal its contents. Ford did not officially spill out the contents of the text, but a photo of the paper (check gallery) shows it reads "Dan Hogan and Geo Smith stuck this (unreadable word) of Chicago 1913." The two are presumably people who originally helped build the station.



