Bugatti Creates World’s Most Luxurious Smartwatch, Priced at Just $899

Bugatti is officially in the smart wearable business after teaming up with Austria’s VIITA watches to design what the carmaker believes is the world’s most luxurious smartwatch. If you pre-order from Kickstarter right now, the price is a surprisingly affordable $899. 20 photos



These watches come with tech features such as support for 90 different sports, blood oxygen level readings, acceleration, and a GPS tracking mode. VIITA has even developed its own software, which should help deliver a more exclusive experience for the wearer.



Each watch is handmade, consisting of more than 1,000 individual parts. Buyers can also select either a rubber wrist strap for more comfort or the bespoke titanium strap. At the same time, the bezel itself can be further customized to reflect the customer’s personal style and is made of scratch-resistant ceramic. For additional peace of mind, you also get a five-year warranty—a new standard for



Battery life is said to last for up to 14 days between charges, thanks to a custom-built 445 mAh power cell. Meanwhile, the display features a high definition 390x390 pixel LED touchscreen (16.7 million colors) with a scratch-resistant housing of sculpted sapphire glass.



From Bugatti’s point of view, their new smartwatch line is about offering the



There are three available versions of the Ceramique Edition One smartwatch, each named after some of the brand's most iconic hyper sports cars built recently: Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Ceramique Edition One Le Noire, and the Ceramique Edition One Divo.

