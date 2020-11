The family raised $35k to cover the cost of the van but they’ll get to keep that money. Why?? Because @jtimberlake heard Jake’s story and wanted to help. He got the family the van, and even hopped on Zoom to chat with the 17 year old. The reaction says it all folks pic.twitter.com/4WGVGd4VSb — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) November 25, 2020

HEARTWARMING UPDATE♥

The Morristown family will be honking a different horn courtesy of TN native @jtimberlake ! The recording artist saw how Jacob and his dad were in desperate need of an accessible van and decided to step in and gift them with new wheels today! pic.twitter.com/L6TCHOOiER — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) November 25, 2020

The pop star found out about the story of one Tennessee teenager with cerebral palsy, whose family and friends were rallying to raise funds to get him a wheelchair-accessible van so he could move around town.Jake Stitt is 17 and he is wheelchair-bound. The family did not have a suitable vehicle to transport him and his wheelchair around the native town of Morristown. Jake has become somewhat of a local celebrity for sitting on the porch, surrounded by flowers and a sign that reads “Honk if you’re happy.” Every day, Jake would sit there and wave at the motorists who heeded the sign and honked at him.The goal for the crowdfunding campaign was of $35,000, People Magazine reports. Just as that amount was raised, Timberlake got in touch with the organizers and let them know he would be paying for the van, equipped with a wheelchair ramp and everything else needed to transport Jake in comfort and safety. This meant that the money they already had could go toward Jake’s treatment and other expenses.Earlier this week, Jake took delivery of the Dodge van, as it rolled outside his home accompanied by a police escort and an entire parade of cars. There’s video of that moment at the bottom of the page, together with Jake’s reaction upon realizing the Dodge was his – just be warned, this might feel like you’ve stepped into a buffet of only raw onions.After the delivery, Timberlake spoke with Jake and his dad via Zoom, telling the teen he’d heard of his story and wanted to make sure he got his dream van before Thanksgiving. “I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it. I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I'm going to cover all the costs. I want you guys to have a great holiday. You inspire me, Jake,” the pop star added.