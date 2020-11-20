Ludacris and Galpin Ford Are Giving Away a Custom 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition

Ludacris is known for his music and acting career, his car collection, his love of fans and down-to-earth attitude, and his many charitable endeavors, in equal parts. Right now, he’s able to combine several of these traits into one amazing campaign that could possibly (hopefully, maybe, fingers crossed!) make you the owner of a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition.
The new Bronco is one of the most anticipated vehicles in recent history and that’s no exaggeration. Since the moment pre-order books opened and until now, an 18-month long wait list has been created, and that alone should tell you a thing or two about how hot this car is.
Ludacris and Galpin Ford are looking to make one lucky person jump the queue and the hassle, and become the owner of a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition. It will also be fully customized according to that person’s desires and requests, which is like the icing on the top of a very delicious cake.
In return, that person has to donate to charity. It seems like a very fair trade, since you also get the chance to know you’ve made the planet a better place and helped out kids in need – kids from communities with fewer educational resources, who are struggling with online school during these times. The car is donated by Galpin President and COO Beau Boeckmann, customization is also offered by Galpin (and it also includes an original, one-off piece by artist Bryan Blue aka Blue The Great), while Ludacris does the rest.
The winner will be invited over for lunch with Ludacris in Los Angeles, California, when traveling is safe again. During lunch, Luda will hand over the keys to the new ride. Expenses for flights and accommodation are included for the winner and one guest. An early bird prize of $5,000 is also part of the deal, with two more days to go until deadline.
The sweepstakes ends on January 19, 2021, and will benefit the 10,000 kids who attend Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York. Here's the link to it.
Ludacris and Galpin Ford are looking to make one lucky person jump the queue and the hassle, and become the owner of a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition. It will also be fully customized according to that person’s desires and requests, which is like the icing on the top of a very delicious cake.
In return, that person has to donate to charity. It seems like a very fair trade, since you also get the chance to know you’ve made the planet a better place and helped out kids in need – kids from communities with fewer educational resources, who are struggling with online school during these times. The car is donated by Galpin President and COO Beau Boeckmann, customization is also offered by Galpin (and it also includes an original, one-off piece by artist Bryan Blue aka Blue The Great), while Ludacris does the rest.
The winner will be invited over for lunch with Ludacris in Los Angeles, California, when traveling is safe again. During lunch, Luda will hand over the keys to the new ride. Expenses for flights and accommodation are included for the winner and one guest. An early bird prize of $5,000 is also part of the deal, with two more days to go until deadline.
The sweepstakes ends on January 19, 2021, and will benefit the 10,000 kids who attend Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York. Here's the link to it.