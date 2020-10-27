Ludacris Is Super Thrilled With His New 2021 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

They say money can’t buy happiness, but whoever said that couldn’t have been talking about Ludacris. The rapper, actor and producer, worth an estimated $25 million, is living proof that money can – and does – buy happiness. If you spent it wisely.
Like, on a brand new 2021 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV that’s not even out to dealers yet. Over the weekend, Luda added another baby to his gorgeous car collection, and he made sure to show his fans and followers just how much he treasures it.
He posted a couple of photos and a video of himself with the gorgeous, two-tone GLS600, with captions like “Is there a thing as having TOO MANY cars?” (no, there isn’t, not where he’s concerned) and “Like a kid in a candy store.” The latter best resumes his reaction when having the new ride delivered and trying out the adaptive air suspension that smooths out bumps or, if you wish, can get you bopping like Luda does in the video below.
In one of the photos, Ludacris shows he opted for the two-seat option in the back (instead of the bench), with the fridge for champagne bottles. The GLS 600 also comes with heated and cooled cup holders, soft Nappa leather, ambient lighting, and heated and ventilated seats with massage.
The GLS is Mercedes’ first entry into the SUV market and, with a starting price of $161,000, one of the most expensive SUVs on the U.S. market. Ludacris didn’t say whether his new ride is bespoke, but seeing how we’re talking about a celebrity (and celebrities don’t like to drive the same cars regular mortals do so they often have them customized), it’s safe to assume his is far more costly than this.
That said, Ludacris’ car collection is the very definition of eclectic. He owns Aston Martins and Rolls-Royces, but also Lamborghinis and Ferraris, and the so-called Ludacris Legend, a 1993 Acura Legend with over 255,000 miles (410,382 km) on the clock that received a complete overhaul by Acura Design studio in time for SEMA 2015.
