4 Charlize Theron Didn’t Puke Doing Car Stunts on The Italian Job, Wahlberg Did

3 Jamie Foxx Test-Driving a Model 3 Is the (Unofficial) Tesla Ad You Need to See

2 Here’s Sigourney Weaver Doing Her Own Underwater Stunts on a DPV for Avatar

1 Harry Styles Is James Bond-Worthy in Vintage Alfa Romeo for New Video

More on this:

Harry Styles’ Mother Straps Herself to Flying Plane, Gives Wing Walking a Try

Harry Styles is working on new music and shooting videos for what he’s already recorded and released. Meanwhile, his mother is strapping herself to flying planes. 4 photos



Anne Twist strapped herself to a flying plane and did the most basic version of wing walking this week, in a bid to raise money and awareness for charity, the



Wing walking is a form of extreme sports where one walks on the wing of a plane, either when it’s moving on the tarmac or in flight. The more extreme version involves, of course, walking on the wings during the flight and even hopping from one plane to another. In more recent years, strapping yourself on top of a plane, instead of riding in the cockpit, has also become a (less hair-raising) form of wing walking.



Anne Twist did this one and admits she was still terrified out of her mind. Badass. She found the drive for it in the fact that her father Brian is living with Parkinson’s.



“It was a terrifying experience but I was really determined to push myself out of my comfort zone,” she explains. “I know that the support Parkinson's UK provides to people with Parkinson's, as well as for their families and carers, is invaluable, and it's so important to fund the research needed to find better treatments for this devastating condition.”



Friend Sandra Meighan and Paul Jackson-Clark, director of engagement at Parkinson’s UK, joined Anne on her daredevil charity stunt, praising her for her support. The money raised on the occasion will go directly to families dealing with a Parkinson’s diagnosis or the support system providing care for them. As of the moment of writing, buzz in the UK has it that former One Directioner Harry Styles, now a successful solo artist and budding actor, is likely to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond after No Time to Die. This is highly unlikely, given Styles’ young age and fame that could potentially overshadow his 007 efforts, but his mom would definitely make for a badass version of the spy.Anne Twist strapped herself to a flying plane and did the most basic version of wing walking this week, in a bid to raise money and awareness for charity, the Evening Express informs, citing a Press Association report. Anne flew over Glouchestershire this way and raised £10,000 (roughly about $13,000 at today’s rate exchange) for Parkinson’s UK this way.Wing walking is a form of extreme sports where one walks on the wing of a plane, either when it’s moving on the tarmac or in flight. The more extreme version involves, of course, walking on the wings during the flight and even hopping from one plane to another. In more recent years, strapping yourself on top of a plane, instead of riding in the cockpit, has also become a (less hair-raising) form of wing walking.Anne Twist did this one and admits she was still terrified out of her mind. Badass. She found the drive for it in the fact that her father Brian is living with Parkinson’s.“It was a terrifying experience but I was really determined to push myself out of my comfort zone,” she explains. “I know that the support Parkinson's UK provides to people with Parkinson's, as well as for their families and carers, is invaluable, and it's so important to fund the research needed to find better treatments for this devastating condition.”Friend Sandra Meighan and Paul Jackson-Clark, director of engagement at Parkinson’s UK, joined Anne on her daredevil charity stunt, praising her for her support. The money raised on the occasion will go directly to families dealing with a Parkinson’s diagnosis or the support system providing care for them.