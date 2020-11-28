The Lucid Air Trunk and Frunk Can Carry a Lot of Turkeys, FYI

Thanks to Lucid, Thanksgiving will have proved a bit more cheerful for many families in need in Alameda County, California. The carmaker has donated several hundred pounds of turkeys, in a bid to usher in the true holiday spirit.
As it so happens, this also doubles as a perfect PR opportunity, showcasing the volume of the Air’s trunk and frunk, the latter of which is advertised as “the largest ever fitted to an electric sedan.” Not that we’re complaining: another look at one of the most anticipated EVs of our times and a good deed wrapped in one, what is there to be upset about?
On November 26, Lucid sent out the tweet below. At first sight, it serves to remind the world that, even though the 2020 holiday season will be the worst we’ve had in a while because we can’t be with all our friends and extended families, it will get better. It also highlights the importance of giving back, by using personal example: “We’re working with local food banks to share over 500 lbs [227 kg] of turkey with families in need,” the video says.
Speaking of which, it’s nothing fancy: it shows someone loading the Air with individual bags of turkey, both in the front and rear. But it’s just perfect to showcase the large volume of storage space available, without coming across as screaming for attention. The video is made up of fast cuts and is too short to be able to count the number of bags, but one thing is certain: you can pack a lot of birds into the Air.
The Lucid Air is the cheapest car in the upcoming Lucid lineup, and will start deliveries in 2022. Pricing starts at $77,400 and it has an estimated (promised?) range of 406 miles (653 km).
At #LucidMotors, we are celebrating the start of the holiday season by giving back to our local community and donating to @ACCFB.— Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) November 26, 2020
We're so grateful for the support of our community. Our friends at @LucidMotors donated dozens of turkeys just in time for #Thanksgiving. Thank you, Lucid Motors, for helping us start the holiday season on a healthy note. https://t.co/SRIcjgfK7R— Alameda County Community Food Bank (@ACCFB) November 26, 2020