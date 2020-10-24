The Fracker e-bike Is Fully Charged in 20 Minutes, Can Ride for 20 Miles or More

5 Compare All Lucid Air Trims and Design Yours With Interactive Configurator

Lucid Is Not Coming for Tesla’s Crown but Is OK With Stealing It

The Tesla “killer” is not the recently introduced Air from Lucid Motors, but it’s ok if you use Tesla and Lucid in the same breath to compare them. 28 photos



“I would say our main competitor is a car company; I highlight Mercedes Benz in terms of the attributes of Lucid Air. We're going after S-class Mercedes,” Rawlinson says in a new interview with



Rawlinson has said this before. Having gotten his start at Tesla, he looks at Elon Musk’s company for inspiration and has nothing but praise for the work Tesla is doing in terms of pushing for change in the automotive industry. As far as Lucid’s target goes, it just happens to be higher than Tesla’s – and that’s where the difference between the two carmaker resides.



“I think it's really important that we start at a high-end position as a true luxury brand,” Rawlinson says, explaining why Lucid is making its entry on the higher-end market (the Air Dream Edition is priced at $161,500), with plans to work down from there, toward a more affordable EV .



In the end, though, what will set EV makers apart is range. And Lucid is OK with stealing Tesla’s crown here.



“We're not seeing high levels of efficiency from these other automakers, Tesla's right up there,” Rawlinson adds. “Lucid is surpassing Tesla. We’re getting over 4 and a half miles per kilowatt hour. I'm not seeing anything close to that from these traditional automakers.” Because every time a startup announces plans to focus exclusively on all-electric vehicles the phrase “Tesla killer” pops up, Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, is aware that the comparison between Lucid and Tesla exists . As he’s said before , there is little need for it, since Lucid doesn’t see in Tesla a rival.“I would say our main competitor is a car company; I highlight Mercedes Benz in terms of the attributes of Lucid Air. We're going after S-class Mercedes,” Rawlinson says in a new interview with Yahoo! Finance . That said, he doesn’t hold it against those who do make the comparison because, “it's a natural comparison, and I accept [it].”Rawlinson has said this before. Having gotten his start at Tesla, he looks at Elon Musk’s company for inspiration and has nothing but praise for the work Tesla is doing in terms of pushing for change in the automotive industry. As far as Lucid’s target goes, it just happens to be higher than Tesla’s – and that’s where the difference between the two carmaker resides.“I think it's really important that we start at a high-end position as a true luxury brand,” Rawlinson says, explaining why Lucid is making its entry on the higher-end market (the Air Dream Edition is priced at $161,500), with plans to work down from there, toward a more affordableIn the end, though, what will set EV makers apart is range. And Lucid is OK with stealing Tesla’s crown here.“We're not seeing high levels of efficiency from these other automakers, Tesla's right up there,” Rawlinson adds. “Lucid is surpassing Tesla. We’re getting over 4 and a half miles per kilowatt hour. I'm not seeing anything close to that from these traditional automakers.”