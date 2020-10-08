Compare All Lucid Air Trims and Design Yours With Interactive Configurator

Tesla’s reign in the luxury electric vehicle market will end if Lucid Motors’ Air limousine is given a chance. But before the fellow Californian automaker can get such important bragging rights, it first needs to put as many cars as possible in the hands of customers. And they need to be given every possible tool to get drawn towards an EV that will first be available in its most expensive trim, at no less than $169k.
Revealed almost a month ago in its production form (after seeing it struggle to exit the prototype stage for years), the Lucid Motors Air will arrive on the market next spring with very tempting specifications. First will be the Air Dream Edition, the top-spec version boasting no less than 1,080 hp and 503 miles (809.5 km) of fully electric range.
It’s safe to assume it’s the version used by Lucid for a 9.245 quarter-mile time and a spectacular 1:31.3 lap of the Laguna Seca Raceway. If you want something more, especially on the range side of the equation, you will have to shell out $139k and wait until summer of 2021 for the Air Grand Touring, sporting 800 hp and up to 517 miles (832 km) on a single charge.
Searching for an Air under $100k? Then test your patience (late next year, officially) and opt for the 620 hp / 406 miles (653 km) Air Touring starting at $95k. After 2022, chances are we’ll see the base model that’s coming under 80 grand’ to make sure it can fully compete with Tesla.
Not exactly ready to make up your mind after we’ve told you about the options – then head over to Lucid’s newly arrived interactive configurator so you can easily compare the different trim levels. Once you decided on the best course of action, hit the new “Design Yours” button next to “Reserve Now” so you can enter the 3D area.
This is where the Lucid Air showcases the available personalization elements, as some of them are not available on all trims. For example, the Eureka Gold paint is exclusive to the Air Dream Edition, while the Grand Touring gets more options (five instead of three), among them a very interesting Zenith Red.
It needs some more tinkering to work as intended, but the tool is also letting anyone interact with the car using virtual pressure points, choose different backgrounds, play with the 360-degree viewing tool, and even snap a photo of the favorite configuration.
It’s safe to assume it’s the version used by Lucid for a 9.245 quarter-mile time and a spectacular 1:31.3 lap of the Laguna Seca Raceway. If you want something more, especially on the range side of the equation, you will have to shell out $139k and wait until summer of 2021 for the Air Grand Touring, sporting 800 hp and up to 517 miles (832 km) on a single charge.
Searching for an Air under $100k? Then test your patience (late next year, officially) and opt for the 620 hp / 406 miles (653 km) Air Touring starting at $95k. After 2022, chances are we’ll see the base model that’s coming under 80 grand’ to make sure it can fully compete with Tesla.
Not exactly ready to make up your mind after we’ve told you about the options – then head over to Lucid’s newly arrived interactive configurator so you can easily compare the different trim levels. Once you decided on the best course of action, hit the new “Design Yours” button next to “Reserve Now” so you can enter the 3D area.
This is where the Lucid Air showcases the available personalization elements, as some of them are not available on all trims. For example, the Eureka Gold paint is exclusive to the Air Dream Edition, while the Grand Touring gets more options (five instead of three), among them a very interesting Zenith Red.
It needs some more tinkering to work as intended, but the tool is also letting anyone interact with the car using virtual pressure points, choose different backgrounds, play with the 360-degree viewing tool, and even snap a photo of the favorite configuration.