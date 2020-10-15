Entry-Level $70K Lucid Air Comes with DreamDrive, Largest Frunk Ever

The newest entry in the electric vehicle segment is the Lucid Air. The apparently revolutionary EV will be offered once the full rollout is complete in a total of four variants, the cheapest of which being the simply-called Air.
At $77,400 starting price, the model will not become available before 2022, but believing the current U.S. Federal Tax Credit of $7,500 will still be in place, that would make it as cheap as $69,900 (not including other potential local rebates), and an even bigger thorn in Tesla’s side.
We’ve already known a thing or two about the entry-level Air, but this week Lucid decided to give us a few more details on it.
The official announced range (by the carmaker, not officially by the EPA) is 406 miles. We are still not being told anything about charging speed, but we are informed the car comes with “900+ ultra-high voltage electrical architecture with DC fast charging capability.”
The Air moves along under the power of a single motor (optionally a dual-motor setup could be configured, but that would bring the price to a higher level, unknown at this time) that generates 480 hp.
Just like Tesla, the Air will use an advanced ADAS system. In this case it’s not called Autopilot, but DreamDrive, a technology announced this summer as the perfect blend between 32 multimodal sensors (camera, radar, and ultrasonic sensors), making it according to the company the most comprehensive on the market.
We also got a few details about the interior, where we are told to expect PurLuxe animal-free interior trim in the Mojave theme, and the 34-inch curved, floating display. Customers should also expect “the largest frunk ever fitted to an electric sedan,” but we’re not given any details.
The entry-level Air can already be reserved in exchange for $300. Customers who do this will receive three years of free charging at Electrify America’s stations across the U.S.
