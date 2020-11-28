1976 Ford B-100 El Chapo Can Sneak Very Low

The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the most exciting event for the custom industry. This year however, on account of the health crisis that has all but paralyzed the world, SEMA too had to take place in a somewhat different manner. It was less of a show than we’re used to, so every time a project that was displayed at previous events resurfaces, we get a little nostalgic.
We found this funky-looking Ford B-100 SUV waiting in queue to be sold in January during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. Some of you might be familiar with it, as it was built for SEMA 2018. What you might not be familiar with is the B-100 moniker.
Such a vehicle from the Blue Oval is not available stateside. Manufactured for the Mexican market and based on the F-Series, the B-100 would be a curious appearance on American roads in normal guise, let alone looking like this.
The build is the work of an Iowa-based shop called River City Rods and Fabrication, and it is miles away from how a regular B-100 looks like. And it also wears a nickname that screams Latin America, but also illegal activities: El Chapo.
We’re not sure why that name was chosen, but given the way the SUV can be lowered on the airbags and RideTech air management system, it perfectly fits the image of it trying to sneak by border checkpoints.
So, what do we have here?
Technically, that’s the body of a B-100, only with a chopped roof, flush-mounted side glass, and a windshield that has been laid back 10 degrees. The front grille has been designed in such a way as to resemble that of a Raptor, one we’re told it started out as a big piece of aluminum. Also up front we get LED headlights.
Inside, El Chapo offers a steel dash with Dakota Digital gauges, an Ididit steering column, and an air conditioning unit. The driver and passengers can be seated in red Thunderbird seats.
As for what powers the beast, we’re talking about a Coyote 5.0-liter V8 of undisclosed power, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter.
El Chapo is selling during the Barrett-Jackson auction with no reserve.
Such a vehicle from the Blue Oval is not available stateside. Manufactured for the Mexican market and based on the F-Series, the B-100 would be a curious appearance on American roads in normal guise, let alone looking like this.
The build is the work of an Iowa-based shop called River City Rods and Fabrication, and it is miles away from how a regular B-100 looks like. And it also wears a nickname that screams Latin America, but also illegal activities: El Chapo.
We’re not sure why that name was chosen, but given the way the SUV can be lowered on the airbags and RideTech air management system, it perfectly fits the image of it trying to sneak by border checkpoints.
So, what do we have here?
Technically, that’s the body of a B-100, only with a chopped roof, flush-mounted side glass, and a windshield that has been laid back 10 degrees. The front grille has been designed in such a way as to resemble that of a Raptor, one we’re told it started out as a big piece of aluminum. Also up front we get LED headlights.
Inside, El Chapo offers a steel dash with Dakota Digital gauges, an Ididit steering column, and an air conditioning unit. The driver and passengers can be seated in red Thunderbird seats.
As for what powers the beast, we’re talking about a Coyote 5.0-liter V8 of undisclosed power, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter.
El Chapo is selling during the Barrett-Jackson auction with no reserve.