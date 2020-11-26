Old-School 1969 Ford Bronco Restomod Can Hold Its Own Against the New Family

Ford broke the molds this year with the revival of the Bronco nameplate. Somehow, the carmaker’s marketing wizards managed to make the nameplate relevant for a generation that barely knows the original SUV, and its engineers seem not to have been any less competent, either.
There are three new Broncos that will hit the roads and the unbeaten paths next year: the hardcore two- and four-door off-roaders, and the slightly less-so Sport. But even if none of them is actually in customers' hands, the pack does make a splash thanks to the countless test prototypes out there.
You’d think such an avalanche of new Bronco materials would have quenched the public’s thirst when it comes to the original. But a quick glance online, on the various auctions and sales websites, tells an entirely different story – old Broncos are still alive and kicking, and some of them look extraordinary.
Case in point the one we have here, a custom build by a specialized garage called Gateway Bronco. On the market for some time now converting the old SUVs to showstoppers, the shop has countless projects in its portfolio, all of them sold over the past few years for six-digit sums.
The Bronco we have here is based on one-of-three products the shop currently offers, the Fuelie (the others are the Coyote and Luxe GT), which has a starting price of $150,000.
But that’s just the base machine, as a long list of options would likely take that price to a much higher level. This particular one, for instance, cost exactly $195,939 to make, after the customer selected what they saw fit for the ride.
We are not being told what those options are, but we do know the SUV is powered by a 347ci (5.7) stroker engine with electronic injection and a 4-speed automatic. The engine was not stock on the Fuelie (that would be a 5.0-liter Coyote), but the transmission was.
You can have a look at all the options available for the Fuelie on Gateway’s website.
You’d think such an avalanche of new Bronco materials would have quenched the public’s thirst when it comes to the original. But a quick glance online, on the various auctions and sales websites, tells an entirely different story – old Broncos are still alive and kicking, and some of them look extraordinary.
Case in point the one we have here, a custom build by a specialized garage called Gateway Bronco. On the market for some time now converting the old SUVs to showstoppers, the shop has countless projects in its portfolio, all of them sold over the past few years for six-digit sums.
The Bronco we have here is based on one-of-three products the shop currently offers, the Fuelie (the others are the Coyote and Luxe GT), which has a starting price of $150,000.
But that’s just the base machine, as a long list of options would likely take that price to a much higher level. This particular one, for instance, cost exactly $195,939 to make, after the customer selected what they saw fit for the ride.
We are not being told what those options are, but we do know the SUV is powered by a 347ci (5.7) stroker engine with electronic injection and a 4-speed automatic. The engine was not stock on the Fuelie (that would be a 5.0-liter Coyote), but the transmission was.
You can have a look at all the options available for the Fuelie on Gateway’s website.