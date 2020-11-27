4 Custom Ford Broncos and F-150s Get Together for One Huge Hardware Party Night

1986 Ford F-150 Is Pickup Truck Gone Tall, Dark and Scary

Long before SUVs came along and stole the spotlight, pickup trucks ruled the American auto industry. In fact even now, at a time when carmakers are dropping sedans and other body styles to manufacture SUVs, pickups are still one of the main pillars of the market. 24 photos



The family was born shortly after the Second World War, and to this date it has burned through thirteen generations - the 14th was just presented this year. It now includes a wide range of trucks, starting with the said F-150 and ending with the Super Duty Class 6-8 trucks.



Most of these models are held in high regard in the custom industry as well, and over the years we’ve seen quite a number of spectacular builds based on them. The one we have here, an F-150 from 1986, is a proud example of that.



Part of the seventh generation pickups, this model was taken down the monster-truck path, being gifted with enough lift to overcome obstacles most of its siblings would find impossible to deal with, and a blacked-out look that surely makes it a dreadful sight in the rearview mirror.



Sporting a Superlift Suspension lift kit with Bilstein shocks behind the massive wheels, the monster is animated by a 5.9-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine of undisclosed power, and linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.



Despite the ready-to-go-anywhere-do-anything attitude, the builders of the truck cut no corners when it came to creature comforts either. The F-150 comes with things like diamond stitch leather, digital gauges, and an aftermarket stereo. There’s also an air condition system, but we’re told that is not working.



The truck is for sale on a specialized website, and it is going for just $23,900.

