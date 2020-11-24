4-Door, 8-Seat Ford Bronco Is One Long 460 HP Animal

The new Ford Bronco is out and about, and it’s phenomenal. At least that’s what we hear, as the iconic off-roader is not actually in customer hands yet, and it will not be so for more time still. To quench your thirst and make the time until the market release pass faster, here’s an older Bronco, the likes of which you’ve never seen before.
Even if you are not a Bronco fan, you might have heard some things about Gateway Bronco, a garage used to having its way with older-gen SUVs of this kind. You might also know Gateway is currently selling three Bronco conversions, the Fuelie, Coyote, and Luxe GT, with prices starting at $150,000.
But the shop also works on demand, so the sky is the limit, really, and we’ve already seen other exciting builds. Back in April, we learned of a an electric Bronco packing an electric motor, a Tesla battery pack, and a 5 speed manual transmission of all things. The SUV was offered as a prize in an Omaze campaign.
And now it’s time for another Gateway Bronco special, a four-door, eight-seat animal packing 460 hp and going on the same platform, this time in support of the Kevin Love Fund, a group that aims to “inspire people to live their healthiest lives while providing the tools to achieve physical and emotional well being.”
We’re talking about an interpretation of the original Blue Oval SUV, the machine that was made between 1965 and 1996 exclusively with two doors (the new generation has a four-door in the family). Only this one here has both more ways of getting inside, and nearly double the number of seats, eight.
The new capabilities of the Bronco were achieved after the body and chassis were cut and stretched. 18-inch billet aluminum wheel wrapped in 35-inch tires were added for the extra dose of mean, heating and cooling on all seats for comfort, and Bluetooth and CarPlay for connectivity. Most importantly, the Bronco is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that delivers 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.
The build has an estimated price of $250,000, but one lucky individual could get their hands on it for as little as $10, provided the sweepstake goes their way.
But the shop also works on demand, so the sky is the limit, really, and we’ve already seen other exciting builds. Back in April, we learned of a an electric Bronco packing an electric motor, a Tesla battery pack, and a 5 speed manual transmission of all things. The SUV was offered as a prize in an Omaze campaign.
And now it’s time for another Gateway Bronco special, a four-door, eight-seat animal packing 460 hp and going on the same platform, this time in support of the Kevin Love Fund, a group that aims to “inspire people to live their healthiest lives while providing the tools to achieve physical and emotional well being.”
We’re talking about an interpretation of the original Blue Oval SUV, the machine that was made between 1965 and 1996 exclusively with two doors (the new generation has a four-door in the family). Only this one here has both more ways of getting inside, and nearly double the number of seats, eight.
The new capabilities of the Bronco were achieved after the body and chassis were cut and stretched. 18-inch billet aluminum wheel wrapped in 35-inch tires were added for the extra dose of mean, heating and cooling on all seats for comfort, and Bluetooth and CarPlay for connectivity. Most importantly, the Bronco is powered by a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that delivers 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.
The build has an estimated price of $250,000, but one lucky individual could get their hands on it for as little as $10, provided the sweepstake goes their way.