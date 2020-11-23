Ford Bronco R Finishes the Baja 1000 Race in 32 Hours

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Back in 2019, long before the production version Bronco arrived to rewrite the book on what’s cool, Ford attempted a show of force in the Baja 1000 race in Mexico. It failed, as the Bronco R prototype broke down long before reaching the finish line.
This past weekend that changed, as the Blue Oval’s off-roader, backed by a posse of other high-profile Ford machines, managed to complete the course, in Class 2, in a little over 32 hours.
“The Baja 1000 has long been an important proving ground for Ford vehicles, from the original Bronco to F-150 Raptor to the all-new Bronco,” said in a statement Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance motorsports. “Successfully competing here means our customers can have additional confidence that Bronco’s powertrain, chassis and new terrain modes are up to the challenge of one of the most grueling off-road races on the planet.”
“When Bronco returned we said it would follow in the legacy of the first-generation Broncos that forever changed the off-road landscape – and today’s finish demonstrates we’re continuing the ‘Built Wild’ pedigree of Bronco.”
Driven by Cameron Steele and Shelby Hall, the R was aided in its quest by a pre-production Bronco Outer Banks with the Sasquatch off-road package, which acted as a support vehicle, but also a 2021 F-Series Super Duty Tremor, and an F-150 Raptor.
The Baja run was not just for fun, Ford says. Whatever it learned during the grueling race the carmaker will use for the development of the Baja Mode calibration that will be offered in the Terrain Management System of the Broncos GOAT modes. There is no estimate as to when we’ll find out what Ford learned during the run.
You can have a more in-depth look at how the whole Baja 1000 adventure went down this year by following this link.
