A Very Un-Thanksgiving Wheel Theft: Man Finds Car Propped on Frozen Turkey

One man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin had the worst type of Monday a commuter can have: getting to his car to find thieves stole one of the wheels right off. This is hardly a rare occurrence; we’ve all seen photos or actual cars with the wheels off, propped on anything from bricks to milk crates.History has also shown that thieves don’t discriminate. They take wheels off old and new cars alike, just like they will steal just about anything they can, if it means turning over a quick buck.This is probably a first. This man found his car propped on a frozen turkey. Either the thief developed a conscience during the act of stealing the wheel and wanted to leave something as nice gesture, or he got really creative when he saw an opportunity and used whatever he had at his disposal.The victim tells Fox6 News (video below) that he’s filed a police report and that it will cost him $600 to be able to take out the car again. Unsurprisingly, the turkey left behind is no consolation for him. If anything, it turned the incident into a worse pill to swallow.“I hope you enjoy that tire because you could have gave [sic] that turkey to somebody who really needed it,” the man tells the thief.Point well made. Just because you’re in the profession of stealing other people’s property doesn’t mean you get to waste food when you could have made one family happier this Thanksgiving.