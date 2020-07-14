Sentry Mode to the Rescue, Helps Recover Stolen Porsche 911 Carrera 2

This isn’t the first time Tesla’s Sentry Mode is called a modern-day superhero and chances are it won’t be the last either. It is, however, a solid example of how modern tech can be of great assistance in tracking down stolen vehicles.
This recent incident occurred in Castellon, Spain, and was captured by the cameras on a Tesla Model 3 with Sentry Mode. Thieves stopped by and rolled away a Porsche 911 Carrera 2, type 964, so as to not make noise.
Because the Porsche was parked right next to the Tesla, Sentry Mode cameras were triggered, activated and started filming. The video, showing the two masked men nearing the Porsche and pushing it away until they were well out of sight, was posted online.
A friend of the Porsche’s owner got a hold of the Tesla footage and posted it to social media where, as of the time of writing, has been viewed over 63.3 million times – on Twitter alone. He plead with the community for help in tracking down the car and the thieves, asking that the video be shared to raise awareness.
Not entirely surprising, it worked: the video went viral and the car was found. It was traced to a nearby town called L’Eliana, where it had been parked on a side street. Jose Saez-Merino, who posted the video on behalf of the Porsche owner, says that the person who called the police had seen the video and recognized the car.
He also says that police have a list of suspects, but no arrests have been made yet. The possibility that the thieves got scared into dumping the car exists, but it’s more likely that they’d just left it there temporarily to make sure it couldn’t be tracked down and planned on returning for it at a later time.
Either way, that’s Tesla 1: masked car thieves 0.
Porsche Carrera 2, matricula 2397DBK robado en Benicassim, Castellón, anoche a las 3:20 AM. Va a ser complicado, pero si alguien sabe algo o conoce a alguien en el video o fotos, mis DMs están abiertos.— Jose Saez-Merino (@josejacas) July 12, 2020
Gracias pic.twitter.com/o3RTDIxlFs
Lo que sé ahora mismo:— Jose Saez-Merino (@josejacas) July 13, 2020
El coche ha aparecido en L'Eliana, al lado de una casa. "Alguien" lo ha visto y ha avisado a la policía, que ha notificado a mi primo de que el coche había aparecido.
No sé si el dueño de la casa tiene algo que ver, ni quien ha avisado. Actualizaré.