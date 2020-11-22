Pre-Production 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Stolen from FCA Worker’s Driveway

Reports that a new car has been stolen and will most likely end up stripped and sold for parts are heartbreaking for car enthusiasts under normal circumstances. This one is even more so, since the car in question hasn’t even been released yet.
A pre-production model of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, aka the “most powerful SUV ever” and a limited model at it, has been stolen right from an FCA employee’s driveway. Car manufacturers usually lend pre-production models of upcoming cars to its own staff, to test out in real-life conditions and fix whatever needs fixing before mass production.
This, in turn, means that these vehicles are far from perfect. It doesn’t make the news any less heartbreaking since, as mentioned above, this is an example of what will be a limited-edition model.
According to Mopar Insiders, a post went up this week on Facebook, on a Metro Detroit stolen car page, the Stolen Cars DETROIT, MI group. User Lloyd reported that the pre-production Hellcat SUV in Octane Red Pearl had been stolen on Sunday, from the driveway of a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) worker, who most likely had it for testing. This happened in the St. Clair Shores suburb, Detroit, Michigan.
A three-man crew operated swiftly: it took the thieves no less than 3 minutes to break into the car, start it and be gone with it. Two men took the Cat, while another man acted as driver in the driveup vehicle, described as “light color SUV (likely Jeep Grand Cherokee),” and scout. The post also notes that Uconnect pinged the vehicle in the Detroit city limits, within 10 miles (16 km) from where it had been stolen, and that all these details had been relayed to the Detroit Police, who was investigating.
As of the time of press, police had no info to make public, but hoping for the Hellcat to be retrieved is pointless. Most likely, the SUV will be stripped and sold off for parts, and whatever is left of it will be abandoned.
