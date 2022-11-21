Chrisley Knows Best's Grayson Chrisley Involved in Serious Car Crash, Rushed to Hospital

Grayson Chrisley from the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, has just been involved in a serious accident over the weekend while driving his pickup on the interstate and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Over the weekend, Chrisley Knows Best reality star Grayson Chrisley, was involved in a serious car crash. He was driving his Ford F-150 pickup on the I-65 in Nashville on Saturday, November 19, when he rear-ended another vehicle on the interstate at around 5:30 PM.
The teenager drove his pickup into the back of a Dodge pickup truck that was stopped in heavy standstill traffic, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.
Grayson had to be rushed to the hospital, as he couldn't recall any details about the crash. The other driver suffered injuries as well, but reportedly refused medical attention. According to the police, there have been no arrests, charges, or citations.
The pickup was totaled after the incident, with the front of his F-150, including the bumper, hood, and windshield, sustaining serious damage. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The reality star teenager, 16, got his driver's license this year, and he was excited to drive the Ford F-150 pickup he received when he was only 15. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as smoothly as his parents hoped.
Grayson appeared on USA Network’s reality television show Chrisley Knows Best alongside his family since 2014.
But things are seemingly not going well for the reality show family these days and it looks like it’s one thing on top of the other. Because on top of Grayson’s unfortunate car crash, his parents, Todd and Julie could face up to 22 years in prison for tax and banking fraud. Their sentencing is scheduled today, Monday, November 21.
The family has not issued any statements about Grayson’s accident so far and there haven’t been any additional details about his condition.
