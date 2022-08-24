Valet Crashes Ferrari LaFerrari in Monaco, The Owner Is Not Happy

We’ve all had bad days at our job, it comes with the territory. But while some mistakes are easier to fix, a valet from Monaco is not exactly having the time of his life after crashing a Ferrari LaFerrari into a bunch of scooters.
Taking out a supercar like the Ferrari LaFerrari will most definitely turn lots of heads. And this has just happened in Monaco, where a Ferrari LaFerrari was seen cruising on the streets. But this story doesn’t have a happy ending.
The owner of the Ferrari LaFerrari, which seems to be in Azzurro Dino (blue), handed out the keys to his supercar to the valet. And this is where everything went south.
The video, shared on the G-E Supercars channel on YouTube, shows the car driving at a slow speed. Later, we see the valet parking the expensive hybrid supercar on the side of the road, across a pedestrian crossing.
Initially, it all looked fine, even if not really legal, as the valet was seemingly waiting for the owner to come. You can hear the engine still running while the valet sits in the car, but, at some point, he opens the door and gets out. A few seconds later, the LaFerrari starts moving forward. The valet desperately jumps back into the vehicle and slams on the brakes, but it was way too late. The harm was already done: the Ferrari had crashed into a bunch of scooters parked in front of it and almost hit someone trying to take photos.
Naturally, the owner was not happy with the valet and yelled at him to get out. The video also shows the damage to the Ferrari. The car ended up with several scratches on its carbon fiber front splitter and front bumper. In order to make the LaFerrari look spotless again, the owner's insurance company will have to pay for some expensive repairs. Plus, he will probably not let another valet handle the parking from now on.
The Ferrari LaFerrari was produced in 499 units, with a starting price of over $1 million.
