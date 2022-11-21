Lamborghini Huracan Flirts With Peugeot 206, Cue the Benny Hill Music

One bystander looking to immortalize a Lamborghini Huracan, which appears to be in the Performante configuration, did much more than that, as they managed to capture the exact moment when it touched a Peugeot 206.
We can blame it on two things, either the poor visibility of the supercar or the driver paying attention to something else while taking a left turn - or perhaps both. Fortunately, they only scraped the French subcompact hatchback, so the damages weren’t that deep.
Nonetheless, we reckon that the front bumper on the Italian exotic model is going to need a respray, though that’s our two cents on the matter, as we cannot see its face at all due to the filming angle. It is likely that the Peugeot 206 in question will need a similar makeover, albeit for the doors, having received a kiss on the cheek from the Huracan.
Since it happened at low speeds, as the Lamborghini was just taking off, and the driver of the Peugeot was in no rush whatsoever, no one was injured as a result of this fender bender. Subsequent to the accident, the person holding the wheel of the Lambo pulled over, probably to see how badly they messed up the look of their blue-blooded ride.
The driver of the Peugeot probably did the same. After all, why wouldn’t they stop? It wasn’t their fault for the incident, and it’s not every day that your car gets hit by a Lambo. That’s going to be a story to tell for many years. Oh, and if you’re wondering where and when the accident happened, your guess is as good as ours, because supercar.fails on Instagram, which shared the video embedded down below over the weekend, hasn’t said anything about it. If you know more about it, then please feel free to share it with us in the comments section.
