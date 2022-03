Same Powerplant, Different Capabilities: The 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. the New 2023 CX-50

HP

Its presence is so large there’s a model unit for everyone. The most popular offering from its stable is the CX-50 and CX-5.Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes reviewed the 2023 CX-50 and the 2022 CX-5 to determine the best of the two.While it might seem obvious that the CX-50 is of a similar trim level with the CX-5, it’s actually a stretched-out version of the CX-30. It’s 3-inches wider, ½-inch taller, 10-inches longer, and with more off-road capabilities.The 2022 CX-5 comes with an updated headlight without plastic cladding around the wheels. The 2023 CX-50, on the other hand, has plastic cladding and a widebody.But there’s a compromise. While the CX-50 offers more legroom at the back, it has minimal headroom compared to the CX-5’s high headspace and minimal legroom.The CX-50 and CX-5 have the same engine and transmission across all trim levels but with different tunes. Its 2.5 S models comes with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine making 187with the top trims packing a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine producing 256 HP.All models come with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive as standard. A hybrid version of the CX-50 will be available to compete with the Toyota RAV4 hybrid.The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is also more expensive than the CX-5. It has a starting price of $28,025 with options up to $42,775 for the top trim. With these offerings, Mazda is looking to take on the Nissan Rogue , Hyundai Tucson, and Toyota RAV4.