Updated 2022 Mazda CX-5 in Dealerships This Winter From $25,900, AWD Standard Across Range

Mazda has tweaked its CX-5 crossover for the 2022 model year in an attempt to keep it as competitive as possible against opponents such as the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Chevrolet Equinox and the rest of the non-premium compact SUV segment.
The 2022 CX-5 was unveiled back in September, but we’ve just now been given its official U.S. pricing and specs sheet, which I’m about to share with you faster than you can say "Mazda".
You can buy the 2022 CX-5 from $25,900, with the first units scheduled to land in dealerships this winter. This entry-level MSRP is for the CX-5 2.5 S specification, which now gets the carmaker’s i-Activ AWD system as standard.
Other highlights include the 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and High Beam Control, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, dual front USB inputs, a four-speaker sound system, cloth seats, a rearview camera, climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter.
Move on up to the CX-5 2.5 S Select version ($27,900) and you get auto-leveling headlights, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette seats, the Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry system, a six-speaker sound system and two additional USB ports.
Next in line is the 2.5 S Preferred model ($29,160), which adds a power moonroof and rear liftgate, leather seats (eight-way adjustable driver seat with two-position memory), and auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, while the 2.5 S Carbon Edition ($30,280) carries over from last year with its Polymetal Gray exterior paint, 19-inch wheels, some red stitching on the inside and gloss black inserts.
Then you’ve got the 2.5 S Premium ($32,310) and Premium Plus ($33,950) versions. The former comes with Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), a 10-speaker Bose sound system, SiriusXM radio with a three-month trial, paddle shifters, a 7-inch gauge display, 19-inch alloy wheels, an Adaptive Front-lighting system and dual heated door mirrors. The latter meanwhile adds the full-color windshield-projected Active Driving Display with available Traffic Sign Recognition, plus ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and automatic power-folding door mirrors.
If you’ve got $36,400 you can swing directly for the Turbo specification, where also offers you a more powerful Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine, producing as much as 256 hp on 93 octane fuel, or 227 hp on regular 87 octane juice. Other highlights include the black exterior accents, 19-inch wheels, wireless phone charging and red contrast stitching throughout the cabin.
Finally, the flagship Turbo Signature spec, which is priced from $38,650. In return for your hard-earned cash, you get Caturra Brown Nappa leather, ambient lighting, Traffic Sign Recognition for the Active Driving Display and Mazda’s latest i-Activsense safety bundle, featuring a 360 View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Traffic Jam Assist and Driver Attention Alert.
