Safety Cloud Notifications Could One Day Come to 2018 and Newer Dodge, Ram, Jeep Models

The connected car revolution is seen by many as the future of the automotive industry as a whole, especially because tech giants, such as the likes of Apple and Xiaomi, are getting involved in this side of the market as well.
And needless to say, tech companies bringing their expertise to the car world means the digital transformation of vehicles on the road would gain more pace, with traditional automakers to also invest more money in new-generation ideas and tech innovations.
Stellantis is one of the companies that are spending big on new systems, and today, it announced a couple of tests that would start in North America with the purpose of bringing them to cars available for buyers at one point in the future.
The first system uses the Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform and uses 5G connections to collect data and provide drivers and cars themselves with traffic information that would help make better informed decisions. What Stellantis and its partners, including Intel, Verizon, Telus, and American Tower, want to do is to bring together cars, on-site cameras, and sensors to collect data at an intersection and send it to vehicles in advance.
In other words, a vehicle would be fully prepared to take the appropriate action when approaching an intersection, as based on the data it receives from the system it can determine any potential risk on the road.
This test will take place at the University of Michigan’s Mcity Test Facility with a pair of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid with Uconnect, and Stellantis says it could one day expand to further testing in the Detroit area.
The second test is based on safety cloud notifications and proposes a system that would alert drivers of any approaching emergency vehicles. The advanced warning system would rely on a cloud system that would collect information from various sources and then deliver a notification right on the screen of each car supporting the cloud alerts.
In this case, Stellantis says the testing will take place in the metro Detroit area using the company’s own cars. 2018 and newer Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles with Uconnect are supported.
Stellantis is one of the companies that are spending big on new systems, and today, it announced a couple of tests that would start in North America with the purpose of bringing them to cars available for buyers at one point in the future.
The first system uses the Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform and uses 5G connections to collect data and provide drivers and cars themselves with traffic information that would help make better informed decisions. What Stellantis and its partners, including Intel, Verizon, Telus, and American Tower, want to do is to bring together cars, on-site cameras, and sensors to collect data at an intersection and send it to vehicles in advance.
In other words, a vehicle would be fully prepared to take the appropriate action when approaching an intersection, as based on the data it receives from the system it can determine any potential risk on the road.
This test will take place at the University of Michigan’s Mcity Test Facility with a pair of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid with Uconnect, and Stellantis says it could one day expand to further testing in the Detroit area.
The second test is based on safety cloud notifications and proposes a system that would alert drivers of any approaching emergency vehicles. The advanced warning system would rely on a cloud system that would collect information from various sources and then deliver a notification right on the screen of each car supporting the cloud alerts.
In this case, Stellantis says the testing will take place in the metro Detroit area using the company’s own cars. 2018 and newer Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles with Uconnect are supported.