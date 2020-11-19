NXP’s New Partnership with Amazon Promises Better Security for Connected Cars

AWS

With the focus to switch to data, NXP Semiconductors, which is already working with several automakers out there, signed a deal with Amazon Web Services for cloud-powered computing that could eventually fuel the adoption of connected cars more widely.One of the challenges of this new trend in the automotive business is the connection security, as vehicles would always be connected to the cloud for receiving data and powering essential services.And NXP says its collaboration withwould allow its chips to conduct all operations securely. Machine learning and over the air updates are two of the areas that will benefit from this partnership, the company says in a press release (also embedded below).“Data will fuel future vehicle innovations as the automotive industry shifts focus from horsepower to compute power. This transformation has the potential to deliver valuable vehicle insights and drive new data-driven service revenue. Expanded access to real-time, vehicle-wide data, secure connectivity to cloud services and streamlined machine learning (ML) can accelerate the shift and enable intelligent vehicles that improve over their lifetime through remote updates,” the company notes.A connection to the cloud powered by a secure chip can provide carmakers with a wide array of new capabilities, including full-time monitoring of the vehicle health. As NXP states, a company can keep an eye on potential component failures, estimate repair costs, and thus reduce the time a driver would have to spend repairing the car.Amazon is currently one of the top providers of cloud-based services, fighting for the leading place in the industry with software giant Microsoft.