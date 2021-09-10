Apple Wants to Build the Apple Car Without Any Help from Traditional Automakers

Apple is known as a company obsessed with getting right every little detail about their products, and more often than not, many describe its requirements as extremely demanding and difficult to meet.
This is what’s sometimes causing production struggles for suppliers, with some partners eventually forced to slow down their operations just to make sure the products they build perfectly align with Apple’s expectations.
The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, isn’t exactly the biggest fan of delays, and this is why it’s been struggling for the last few years to reduce reliance on third parties as much as possible.
And this is apparently the strategy for the development of the Apple Car as well. A recent report coming from Korea reveals that Apple has reached a point where it’s currently discussing partnerships with local suppliers, something that originally made the headlines a few weeks ago.
But on the other hand, the report also shares a few more details regarding how Apple wants to handle this relationship with suppliers.
As it turns out, after giving up on its own hardware research and development unit a few years ago, hoping it would find a traditional carmaker to work with for the manufacturing of the Apple Car, the company has decided to restore the division specifically because it doesn’t want to collaborate with someone else on the project.
Of course, the whole thing happens after Apple failed to find a partner in the automotive industry. Earlier this year, Apple held talks with Hyundai specifically for the Apple Car, but the negotiations ended abruptly after the South Koreans spilled the beans on the project.
Several other carmakers, including Nissan and BMW, have reportedly refused a partnership with Apple because they didn’t want to become a contract manufacturer for the tech giant.
So right now, Apple has decided to embrace the more difficult strategy and do the whole thing on its own. This comes with the extra benefit of obtaining more control over everything, but for Apple, this is the preferred way of doing things anyway.
