Mercedes-Benz Unwittingly Lends Two Former Engineers to Apple's Car Project

One of the most mysterious projects in the automotive space, and even more bizarre then when Ferrari officially announced that it will make an SUV (or a FUV, as they call it), is the long-rumored Apple entry into the car-making business. 8 photos



The latest piece of news surrounding Apple’s car ambitions comes from



One of them is even based in Stuttgart, from where he previously worked for AMG , though, where he was in charge of “a large part of the development chain for steering systems in several Mercedes-AMG series.”



His main expertise seems to be related with electric power steering and drive-by-wire systems, because that’s what he did at Porsche as well, and this could also be one major reason for why a lot of the latest AMGs seem to feel a lot more track-focused than their predecessors.



Geeting back to the mystery of what Apple’s ‘Project Titan’ is, it was recently revealed that the technology company might want to get in cahoots with



As said, the initial concept was initially laid out in 2014, and a looot of rumors and hearsay have surrounded it until now, including a possible collaboration with Volkswagen and Hyundai for manufacturing.



A lot of ups and downs, leadership changes and team almost disbanding have happened since then, but many years later it looks like Project Titan is still on a relatively progressing course.



Editor's note: Car pictured in photo gallery is an unofficial rendering of how the 'Apple Car' might look. Car pictured in photo gallery is an unofficial rendering of how the 'Apple Car' might look.