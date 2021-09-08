Xiaomi Car Looks Like It’s Out for Tesla Blood in These Renderings

5 Xiaomi Starts Looking for Someone to Build Its Apple Car Rival

For what it’s worth, the Chinese firm says it’s indeed working on an EV, but the company has avoided sharing an ETA and let us know when the launch could take place. People with knowledge of the matter said Xiaomi plans to take the wraps off its car before Apple does the same thing in 2025, so in theory, we should expect the Chinese tech behemoth to announce its EV in 2023 or 2024. But aside from the confirmation that a Xiaomi car is coming, no other specifics have been shared, though everybody expects the company to be eyeing the development of a vehicle whose main purpose would be to specifically compete against the upcoming Apple Car.A set of renderings published by Xiaomi community user Mo Fei envisions the first Xiaomi, and unsurprisingly, the car is packed with technology, coming with what appears to be a holographic dashboard that’s projected in front of the driver.Of course, these are just tech innovations that at one point may actually make their debut in the automotive sector, but more important to highlight right now is the actual design of the car in these renderings.Called M1, the Xiaomi EV looks like it’s ready to compete against Tesla , something that’s not necessarily surprising given the Apple Car has long been considered a new competitor for the American EV manufacturer.And given Xiaomi wants to go after Apple Car buyers, it’s easy to see how the Xiaomi car could eventually become a rival to Tesla as well.For the time being, however, it’s important to keep in mind these are just renderings and not the actual design of the Xiaomi Car.For what it’s worth, the Chinese firm says it’s indeed working on an EV, but the company has avoided sharing an ETA and let us know when the launch could take place. People with knowledge of the matter said Xiaomi plans to take the wraps off its car before Apple does the same thing in 2025, so in theory, we should expect the Chinese tech behemoth to announce its EV in 2023 or 2024.