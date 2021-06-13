Xiaomi Starts Looking for Someone to Build Its Apple Car Rival

Xiaomi is one of the tech giants that have already confirmed they’re planning an expansion to the automotive market, but up to this point, very little is known about the long-term strategy in this regard.
On the other hand, Xiaomi claims it’s ready to spend no less than $10 billion on its car projects, and most people believe these would include building an autonomous EV that would directly compete against the highly anticipated Apple Car.
But while Xiaomi is trying to embrace a strategy similar to Apple’s, and therefore avoid disclosing too many details about its ambitious car model, it’s now believed the project has now reached a phase where the Chinese tech giant needs to find someone to take care of the manufacturing process.
In other words, Xiaomi is now struggling with the same thing as Apple, as the iPhone maker has previously discussed with a series of traditional carmakers, including Hyundai and Nissan.
For Xiaomi, however, the whole process appears to be a little bit more convenient, as the company wants to work with domestic partners. And one of them could be Great Wall Motors, as Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun has recently visited the carmaker’s Research and Development Center in China, possibly to discuss early details regarding a production collaboration for a self-driving EV.
Very little has been said about the visit, however, as neither Xiaomi nor Great Wall discussed the meeting, but on the other hand, it wouldn’t necessarily be surprising to see the two joining forces for the release of a vehicle whose purpose would be to compete against the Apple Car.
According to people familiar with the matter, Xiaomi is planning to release its car at about the same time as Apple, so we should expect the EV to see the daylight in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest. A prototype, of course, is likely to hit the road a little bit earlier.
