Like Apple, Xiaomi Wants Full Control Over Its Ambitious Car Project

Tech giants are one by one expanding to the automotive market, and while Cupertino-based iPhone maker Apple has so far been completely tight-lipped on such plans, others have already confirmed their ambitions in this regard.
One of them is Xiaomi, the Chinese tech behemoth that has recently become the number one phone maker worldwide after the decline recorded by Huawei and its investments in more device categories.
Xiaomi wants to step into the auto business as well, and earlier this year, the company confirmed it would invest over $1 billion in an electric car that should see the daylight later this decade.
And while very few specifics have been shared, pretty much because the project is still in its early phases, a new report from China now reveals that the work on the design of the car is advancing fast, with additional information to be shared publicly as soon as the next week.
While everybody should take such information with a pinch of salt, especially since it comes through unofficial channels. The same source claims Xiaomi also wants to embrace a strategy similar to Apple’s and therefore plans to build the car from scratch without any help from traditional automakers.
Xiaomi thus wants full control over every little detail of its ambitious car project, and while it’s believed the company has already discussed a potential manufacturing deal with various carmakers, no decision has been made just yet.
On the other hand, it’s believed the talks with parts manufacturers are already pretty advanced, though once again, Xiaomi isn’t ready to share any other specifics for the time being.
People with knowledge of the matter previously hinted Xiaomi wants to bring its EV to the market before Apple, so we should expect the car to see the daylight in 2023 or 2024. Apple, on the other hand, is likely to launch the Apple Car in 2025 at the earliest.
