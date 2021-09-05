Apple Might Have Quietly Purchased a Former Chrysler Vehicle Testing Site

Unofficially, Apple is working on one of the most ambitious car projects of this decade, as the iPhone maker is believed to be developing a self-driving EV that should hit the roads at some point in 2025 with an army of sensors and new-gen technology that would pave the way for a completely new trend in the automotive sector.
Officially, on the other hand, Apple is just focusing on the things it does best, such as creating smartphones, smartwatches, computers, and other devices that are related to them.
And yet, people familiar with the matter reveal Apple is increasingly more active in the automotive sector, as the development of its highly anticipated Apple Car advances and the project reaches new stages.
Just this week, for example, it was discovered that a former Chrysler testing site has a new owner after a mysterious $125 million acquisition that Apple might be involved in.
The report coming from MacRumors indicates the new owner of the vehicle proving grounds is the company that’s been leasing the site for the last five years. The firm is known as Route 14, and is apparently represented by the Phoenix office of law firm Greenberg Traurig.
There’s absolutely no link with Apple, but on the other hand, Route 14 has basically no connection with the automotive sector, so spending $125 million in cash on a testing site doesn’t seem to make much sense. Back in 2017, however, sources familiar with the matter said Route 14 leased the 34 parcels on the site for Apple, though no evidence in this regard has been found.
And despite Route 14 still having no proven connection with Apple, the acquisition of the testing site comes at a time when the development of the Apple Car advances at a much faster pace and the iPhone maker is believed to be close to finalizing a manufacturing deal with LG and Magna.
In other words, Apple might be ready to start the actual prototype testing phase, so to do this, a vehicle proving ground like the one bought by Route 14 would be exactly what it needs.
Of course, given no confirmation has been offered, a certain amount of skepticism is still recommended, though all these signs seem to suggest the highly anticipated Apple Car is very, very close to becoming a certain thing.
And yet, people familiar with the matter reveal Apple is increasingly more active in the automotive sector, as the development of its highly anticipated Apple Car advances and the project reaches new stages.
Just this week, for example, it was discovered that a former Chrysler testing site has a new owner after a mysterious $125 million acquisition that Apple might be involved in.
The report coming from MacRumors indicates the new owner of the vehicle proving grounds is the company that’s been leasing the site for the last five years. The firm is known as Route 14, and is apparently represented by the Phoenix office of law firm Greenberg Traurig.
There’s absolutely no link with Apple, but on the other hand, Route 14 has basically no connection with the automotive sector, so spending $125 million in cash on a testing site doesn’t seem to make much sense. Back in 2017, however, sources familiar with the matter said Route 14 leased the 34 parcels on the site for Apple, though no evidence in this regard has been found.
And despite Route 14 still having no proven connection with Apple, the acquisition of the testing site comes at a time when the development of the Apple Car advances at a much faster pace and the iPhone maker is believed to be close to finalizing a manufacturing deal with LG and Magna.
In other words, Apple might be ready to start the actual prototype testing phase, so to do this, a vehicle proving ground like the one bought by Route 14 would be exactly what it needs.
Of course, given no confirmation has been offered, a certain amount of skepticism is still recommended, though all these signs seem to suggest the highly anticipated Apple Car is very, very close to becoming a certain thing.