This Building Looks Like an Alien Spaceship Surrounded by a "Galactic" Garden

Far away, in a distant galaxy, "they were searching for a star called Earth...". Wait, that's not the line supposed to go here, or maybe… it is. I'll admit, the quote from Battlestar Galactica seems to fit perfectly in this context, as this new design concept revealed by MAD Architects does resemble an alien spaceship that just landed on China's coastline.
Known for their Gardenhouse in Beverly Hills, the Canadian Absolute Towers, the Harbin Opera House projects, or the more recent Wormhole Library work, the Chinese MAD Architects came up with another futuristic concept. Although this new building looks like a spaceship, it is actually designed to resemble a cloud that floats by the sea, surrounded by a "white stone garden."
Dubbed the "Cloud Center," this new structure will be built in Qinhuangdao, China, and will be part of Aranya, a well-known coastal art community. It features a smooth oval shape on the outside that reflects the sky and light. From its renderings, we can see that the architects constructed a pool at the entryway so that each visitor approaching the center will see how the building reflects in the water, completely blurring the line between nature and architecture.
It will measure 2,579 square meters (27,760 square ft), and the "floating" body will be mainly supported by a central cylindrical core structure balanced on all sides. This will allow for flexibility in space utilization, thus the open area and moveable walls will give enough room for exhibitions, theater performances, conferences, and other activities that imply a large number of people.
The building's interior will be naturally lit by a series of skylights mounted on a whirlpool-like ceiling, making it more energy-efficient. In keeping up with the space motif, the facility will be enclosed by a courtyard-like wall. Inside, white rocks will be arranged in such a way that the entire area will appear to be a galaxy filled with stars when viewed from above.
Construction on the new Aranya "Cloud Center" already broke ground this year in March. The building is expected to be completed and put into use in 2022.
