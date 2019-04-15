Volvo Cars in Europe to Warn Each Other of Road Hazards

Starting earlier this year, Swedish carmaker Volvo announced a series of measures it will be taking in order to make its car range an industery model for safety and connectivity. The offensive continue this week with the announcement of a new step taken toward that goal.

Volvo’s Hazard Light Alert is a system that tells cars in the vicinity, well before they are in visual range, that they should be on a lookout for a hazard on the road. Likewise, the Slippery Road Alert system takes readings from the car's sensors and forwards them to others.



As soon as either system is engaged, a warning is sent via a relays to all the other connected cars that happen to be in the vicinity. This, in turn, makes the drivers more aware and alert.



The Swedish carmaker says it conducted research that shows what common sense should tell every driver: “adjusting speeds to the actual traffic situation can radically reduce the risk for accidents.” No figures from the said research were made public.



Sadly, a Volvo will not share what it knows with others but its siblings, including the



“Volvo owners directly contribute to making roads safer for other drivers that enable the feature, while they also benefit from early warnings to potentially dangerous conditions ahead,” said in a statement Malin Ekholm, the head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre.



