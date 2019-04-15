autoevolution

Volvo Cars in Europe to Warn Each Other of Road Hazards

15 Apr 2019, 9:39 UTC ·
Starting earlier this year, Swedish carmaker Volvo announced a series of measures it will be taking in order to make its car range an industery model for safety and connectivity. The offensive continue this week with the announcement of a new step taken toward that goal.
5 photos
Volvo cars in Europe to talk to each other from 2020Volvo cars in Europe to talk to each other from 2020Volvo cars in Europe to talk to each other from 2020Volvo cars in Europe to talk to each other from 2020
As of 2020, all of Volvo’s cars sold in Europe will be capable as to warn each other of both road conditions and other hazards using the Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert systems introduced in a few years ago on select models.

Volvo’s Hazard Light Alert is a system that tells cars in the vicinity, well before they are in visual range, that they should be on a lookout for a hazard on the road. Likewise, the Slippery Road Alert system takes readings from the car's sensors and forwards them to others.

As soon as either system is engaged, a warning is sent via a relays to all the other connected cars that happen to be in the vicinity. This, in turn, makes the drivers more aware and alert.

The Swedish carmaker says it conducted research that shows what common sense should tell every driver: “adjusting speeds to the actual traffic situation can radically reduce the risk for accidents.” No figures from the said research were made public.

Sadly, a Volvo will not share what it knows with others but its siblings, including the trucks wearing the carmaker’s logo. But that may change, provided others want to join on Volvo’s idea.

“Volvo owners directly contribute to making roads safer for other drivers that enable the feature, while they also benefit from early warnings to potentially dangerous conditions ahead,” said in a statement Malin Ekholm, the head of Volvo Cars Safety Centre.

“The more vehicles we have sharing safety data in real time, the safer our roads become. We hope to establish more collaborations with partners who share our commitment to safety,” 
Volvo safety hazard light alert Slippery Road Alert cloud
