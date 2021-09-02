Buell Motorcycles Set to Roll Out Their New 2022 Hammerhead 1190RX

BMW iX Gets 5G Because What’s a Modern Car Without Fast Internet

BMW says the Personal eSIM option can also be transferred to any other vehicle in its lineup that supports such a connectivity standard (BMW i4, for instance, will also get the Personal eSIM functions), as all the information isn’t stored inside each car but is associated with the BMW ID that you can then configure to enable the on-the-go connectivity. Manufacturers out there are one by one bringing 4G LTE or 5G to their vehicles, and today, it’s the turn of BMW to announce a partnership enabling on-the-go connectivity in the all-new iX.More specifically, BMW has joined forces with Vodafone and Deutsch Telekom to bring 5G support to the car using the integrated eSIM, essentially powering all the connected car features and allowing for high bandwidth and low latency.With eSIM integration and a mobile data contract, the car can technically operate independently from a mobile phone, just like an Apple Watch with LTE support, for example. But at the same time, the whole thing also comes with all sorts of benefits, including support for 5G Wi-Fi hotspots, which means up to 10 other devices in the vehicle can connect wirelessly and then browse the web at no extra charges.Vodafone customers who already have a contract, be it multi-SIM or not, can extend it with the addition of the so-called Vodafone One Number Car option, which allows them to enable the Personal eSIM in the BMW iX. For Telekom customers, this is possible thanks to an optional called MobilityConnect and available through the carrier.The Vodafone option is available for 5 euros per month (roughly $6), but an initial 10 euros activation fee is also required, while Telekom customers have to pay 9.95 euros per month (about $12). Customers can give up on both options at any time if they no longer need the 5G connectivity in their cars.BMW says the Personal eSIM option can also be transferred to any other vehicle in its lineup that supports such a connectivity standard (BMW i4, for instance, will also get the Personal eSIM functions), as all the information isn’t stored inside each car but is associated with the BMW ID that you can then configure to enable the on-the-go connectivity.

