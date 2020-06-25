Rolls-Royce “Apparition” Design Study Comes Courtesy of Honda Exterior Designer

Remember the Sweptail? A one-off Roller presented three years ago at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the two-door grand tourer was the most expensive new automobile in the world for a short period of time.
Estimated to have retailed at $12.8 million, the Sweptail was eventually topped by Bugatti with the La Voiture Noire in 2019. The French creation sold for $18.7 million, a ludicrous amount of money even by hypercar standards.
Turning our attention back to the hand-built Sweptail, an exterior designer has come up with some sort of successor in the guise of the Apparition. Penned by Julien Fesquet, the pixel work is definitely worthy of the nameplate it bears.
Fesquet is on Honda’s payroll in Los Angeles since November 2019. Before that, the exterior designer spent two years at Land Rover and interned for the BMW Group and Ferrari. “A personal project realized in two weeks,” the Apparition “was the opportunity to improve my 3D and renders skills,” said Fesquet.
Created in Photoshop, Autodesk 3ds Max, and Autodesk VRED, the virtual concept is clearly based on the Phantom. A steeply raked windshield, pop-up door handles, and two spare tires partially hidden by the front fenders are complemented by digital mirrors and an intriguing roof. It’s hard to tell if the doors are hinged at the roof, but the opening mechanism pales in comparison to the side profile.
Just take a look at the strange yet elegant proportions of the car and try to think of anything remotely similar to the Apparition. The wheel-to-body ratio is peculiar as well, and so is the enclosed grille design that suggests e-propulsion.
The 103EX is the closest Rolls-Royce has come to an electric vehicle, a concept that’s meant to preview ultra-luxury automobiles of the year 2040. There’s no mistaking an e-Roller will launch by then, but it’s not known if the all-new Ghost will be offered with this type of powertrain at some point in the future.
Speaking to the media at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance last year, chief exec Torsten Muller-Otvos said that the Architecture of Luxury is set up to handle electric motors.
