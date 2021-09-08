Rich Rebuilds' Tesla Bot Pokes Fun at the Company's Weird Proposition

After seeing the weird presentation of a Tesla Bot with CGI and a human dancing on stage, you may be still making up your mind about what the point of that presentation was. Rich Benoit took some time to present his, but it is as fun as usual despite the wait. The Youtuber created his own version of the Tesla Bot and a story based on that. It will make you laugh out loud unless you are a Tesla advocate. If that is the case, you’ll be furious.

7 photos