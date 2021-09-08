Remembering the Outrageous GMC Syclone 30 Years After It Embarrassed a Ferrari

The story of this amazing machine starts in 1987 when GMC assistant chief designer William Davis created a conceptual sketch of a lowriding S-15. The idea of an insane show truck capable of boosting the brand’s blue-collar image appealed to management, so the project was unanimously approved.
Under the watchful eye of Davis, a stock S-15 (renamed Sonoma in 1991) got a complete makeover that even three decades later would make the staff at West Coast Customs stand up and applaud. Unveiled in January 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show, the pearlescent white-painted Syclone featured a beefy body kit, lowered suspension, and hid a 3.8-liter turbocharged V6 under the hood.
As you would expect, the public was in awe and after appearing at several auto shows that year, GMC decided to turn the concept into a limited production model.
1987 Buick Grand National-sourced 3.8-liter required several modifications that would increase production costs over the targeted limit, so they had to improvise. With the help of specialty manufacturer Production Automotive Services (PAS), the company responsible for the 1989 Pontiac Turbo Trans Am, the S-15’s stock 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 got the forced-induction treatment.
The revamped engine’s pièce de résistance was a Mitsubishi TD06-17C turbocharger linked to a Garrett water-to-air intercooler. To squeeze out as many ponies as possible, the powerplant received additional upgrades of the high-performance variety. These included hypereutectic pistons, nodular iron main caps, upgraded intake, and exhaust manifolds, or a 48 mm twin-bore throttle body borrowed from the Corvette’s 5.7-liter small-block.
It would have been the perfect performance truck if GM decided to link the rabid engine to a manual. Sadly, the notoriously unreliable four-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 (renamed 4L60 in 1990) was chosen. On the bright side, the transmission was slightly recalibrated, and the concept’s 4WD drivetrain was retained.
kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque, 65% of which was directed to the rear wheels through a BorgWarner 4472 transfer case. This may not sound like much today with the 700-hp TRX roaming the streets, but thirty years ago, they were unheard of for a 3,600-pound (1,633 kg) truck. Moreover, many owners state that when put on a dyno, it could develop much more than that.
Even with the official figures, the Syclone was more powerful than the initial concept and generated more horses than performance cars like the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II or the Mazda RX-7. Even more impressive, it could sprint from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.3 seconds and run the quarter-mile (402.3 meters) in 13.4 seconds, faster than many sports cars of the day.
Fascinated by the insanity of this iconic piece of American engineering, the folks at Car and Driver ran an unforgettable comparison test to see if the Syclone could beat a V8-powered Ferrari 348ts in a drag race.
Much to everyone's surprise, the truck ran the quarter-mile faster, so they pushed it even further. On the second run, they doubled the distance but the Italian sportscar came second once more. Finally, they went for another run over the same distance but this time, both vehicles started from a roll. Yes, you guessed it, the 348 ts lost again.
As you can see in the video below, this feat convinced many die-hard enthusiasts like Jay Leno to buy one. Although it was the most impractical truck out there and came with a steep $25,970 (52,055 in today’s money) price tag, there was nothing quite like it.
A similar two-door SUV variant based on the GMC Jimmy was released in late-1991 for the 1992 model year in a bid to capitalize on the original truck’s success. Called Typhoon, it was powered by the same 280-hp engine and unlike its sibling, was available in multiple exterior colors. It received an upgraded BorgWarner 4472 transfer case, a limited-slip differential, better brakes, along with self-leveling air suspension at the rear. GMC built 4,697 units between 1991 and 1993.
Three decades later, the 1991 GMC Syclone is considered one of the coolest factory-built pickup trucks to ever grace American roads. Those interested in owning one have to spend around $28,000 for a low-mileage example, which is a small price to pay for this audacious Ferrari slayer.
