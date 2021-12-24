Revamped 1980 Moto Guzzi V50 II Is a 9K-Mile Relic Clad With Modern Componentry

This year’s coming to an end, but you’ve still got time to celebrate Moto Guzzi’s centenary in style.
The 1980 Moto Guzzi V50 II pictured in these photos has a mere 9k miles (14,500 km) on the counter, and it sports an assortment of aftermarket components installed under current ownership. These items include modern fork internals, a new battery and top-grade shock absorbers from Ikon’s inventory, as well as a higher-spec electronic ignition setup.
Following the installation of fresh spark plugs, fuel lines and air filters, the bike’s twin-cylinder engine has been refurbished inside out. On the other hand, the brakes have been revamped using Goodridge hardware, while the Guzzi’s drivetrain modules received youthful bearings, seals and fluids. Now that we’ve discussed how this V50 II was restored, let’s talk about its main specs and features.
Mandello del Lario’s handsome ‘80 MY specimen is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled 490cc V-twin powerplant, with two Dell’Orto carbs and a total of four valves. The longitudinally-mounted mill is linked to a five-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear hoop in motion via an enclosed driveshaft.
In the region of 9,000 spins per minute, a maximum power output figure of 48 horses will be spawned at the crank, leading to a respectable top speed of 103 mph (166 kph). Suspension duties are handled by telehydraulic forks and twin shocks, while stopping power hails from triple Brembo brake discs.
Lastly, the V50 II will tip the scales at 348 pounds (158 kg) without fluids, and its fuel chamber can hold 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of gas when full. The old-school Italian relic is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just over two grand! If this state of affairs tickles your fancy, be sure to submit yours at no reserve until December 28, as that’s when the online auction will end.
