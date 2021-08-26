5 Sant Hilari Motorcycle Collection to Sell in April at Bohams Auction

Incredible 165 Bike Kannonball Kannenberg Motorcycle Collection Up for Auction

Once a well-known flat track racer, Denny “Kannonball” Kannenberg, was also a motorcycle collector and dealer, and now a no-reserve sale will showcase his wide-ranging collection - one of the most significant motorcycle collections ever to come to market. 8 photos



The auction will take place on September 10th and 11th 2021 in Auburn, Indiana and is presented by Worldwide Auctioneers and Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage fame.



Some of the most iconic machines in the collection include an exceeding rare



There’s also an infamous



One of Kannenberg’s rides, a modified dirt tracker prepared by Harley-Davidson from a



This collection is unusually varied in that it includes bikes by



“I’m blessed by the opportunity to bring the, literally, lifetime collection of my friend Denny to the world,” says Rawlings. “Here is a historic offering of everything that it is motoring and bikes and racing, representing a real coming age of motorcycles themselves and racing itself and American flat track, and there will not be another opportunity like it.”



Featuring a total of 165 motorcycles which include race machines, dirt bikes and street bikes, this amazing collection and its variety will appeal to anyone who appreciates two-wheeled machines. The collection also includes 30 collectible vehicles and a trove of memorabilia, petroliana and transportation-themed toys.

