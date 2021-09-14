4 1980 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans II Gets to Meet Its Bespoke Cafe Racer Alter-Ego

V100 Mandello A Water-cooled Moto Guzzi Celebration of the Company’s 100th Birthday

It’s a major design departure, and taking up water-cooling is quite a break with the past for the iconic Italian motorcycle brand, but the results don’t look at all radical. 11 photos



Since 2004, Moto Guzzi has been one of seven brands owned by



Noted for the design and look of their air-cooled 90° V-twin engines that feature a longitudinal crankshaft orientation, the engines on the traditional Guzzis feature transverse cylinder heads which point outward on either side of the bike and provide their signature silhouette.



Designed from the ground up but maintaining the familiar two-cylinder transversely mounted motor, this new engine is a 1.0-liter mill capable of putting out approximately 130 horsepower - if previous stats are any indication. But aside from that, it maintains the look we’ve all come to expect from Moto Guzzi and it's still a shaft-driven machine.



Calling it the V100 Mandello,



Riders will now see a thin-film transistor (TFT) screen which functions as both an instrument cluster and an infotainment system to display data ranging from the bike's speed to engine rpms to air temperature and fuel level. The V100 Mandello also features riding electronics such as cornering ABS .



