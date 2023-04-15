Renault Will Focus More on Full Hybrid Models

EV

Renault is at a crucial point in its transition to the electric era. The new Scenic will follow in 2024 based on the same CMF-platform used for the Megane E-Tech. Then, going downsize, Renault will launch the new Renault 5 (2024) and Renault 4 (2025) based on the new CMF-B EV platform.

Renault has also reconsidered its strategy on hybrid powertrains and will concentrate more on full-hybrid powertrains and not on Plug-In Hybrid. Olivier Brosse told us that full hybrid powertrains are the best solution in terms of efficiency. That's why "we will use full-hybrid solution for most models and Plug-In Hybrid only for high-end 4x4 models".

In this regard, Brosse said the new Renault Austral and Renault Espace SUVs would not get a Plug-In Hybrid powertrain but instead would offer such a system on a larger all-wheel drive model built on the CMF-C/D platform.

As for the electric models, Brosse made it very clear that Renault chose the dedicated electric platform solution as it is the optimal solution because " it offers the right ratio between exterior dimensions and interior space, allows us to develop it specifically for electric propulsion and have an optimal shape for the battery, which also results in an optimal cost".



Photo: Renault

Brosse also explained that the CMF-B EV platform is not identical to the CMF-B platform and has only a few components in common, such as the front-end module, but the rest is entirely different. When asked why Renault chose front-wheel drive while some rivals have opted for rear-wheel drive, which promises better grip for more efficient transmission of the electric motor's instant torque to the ground, Brosse said that in the case of the CMF-B EV platform, "front-wheel drive is optimal because it minimizes the weight and the way we design the wiring harness in the car."

Regarding the larger electric models, Brosse said the Renault Scenic will debut in early 2024 and will have a similar design to the Scenic Vision concept, and the first prototype has already been presented to Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, in mid-March.

Brosse believes in hydrogen propulsion and thinks this system is more suitable for commercial vehicles. Therefore, " Renault will introduce hydrogen propulsion this summer on the Renault Master and in the future on other commercial vehicles. As investment in hydrogen stations has grown exponentially, Renault has developed the Scenic Vision concept, a range extender in which the fuel cell supplies energy to the battery to power the electric motor that drives the wheels. This type of propulsion could be a solution after 2030".



Photo: Renault