Renault UK Opens "Priority List" for Austral E-Tech Customers, Pricing Not Yet Confirmed

Based on the CMF-CD platform developed by Renault in collaboration with Nissan, the Kadjar launched in 2015 as the sibling of the Qashqai. The compact-sized crossover was discontinued in 2022 to make room for the Austral, which uses an improved version of the aforementioned vehicle architecture. Offered with hybridized powertrains and front-wheel drive, the newcomer can be reserved in the United Kingdom solely as a full hybrid, which Renault dubs Austral E-Tech.

119 photos Photo: Renault / edited