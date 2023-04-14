Renault UK Opens "Priority List" for Austral E-Tech Customers, Pricing Not Yet Confirmed

Based on the CMF-CD platform developed by Renault in collaboration with Nissan, the Kadjar launched in 2015 as the sibling of the Qashqai. The compact-sized crossover was discontinued in 2022 to make room for the Austral, which uses an improved version of the aforementioned vehicle architecture. Offered with hybridized powertrains and front-wheel drive, the newcomer can be reserved in the United Kingdom solely as a full hybrid, which Renault dubs Austral E-Tech.
Pricing will be announced in due time, but prospective customers are required to deposit £500 to join a so-called priority list. Can you imagine somebody boasting about getting on the priority list for a Bugatti? Of course. But sadly, getting on one for a Renault is pretty daft.
Renault also has the audacity of selling two grades featuring the Alpine nameplate despite the Austral E-Tech being the very opposite of what Alpine stands for. Not only are we talking about a crossover here, but Alpine means rear-wheel drive and superlative handling. Alas, the sporty marque is currently selling one standalone model in the form of the A110 coupe, which is expected to gain a targa-topped offshoot next year.
Ignoring the French automaker's straight-faced daftness, is the Austral E-Tech any good? In a nutshell, it sure is! First and foremost, the powertrain was designed with efficiency in mind rather than performance, as one expects from a full hybrid. Not to be confused with the old 1.2-liter TCe with four cylinders to its name, the 1.2 three-pot lump in the Austral E-Tech is joined by a multi-mode clutchless gearbox, a 1.7-kWh battery pack, and an electric motor for a combined 200 ps (197 hp).
Maximum torque is estimated at 300 Nm (221 lb-ft), and that's more than adequate for a C-segment crossover. The most appealing thing about this powertrain is – of course – its efficiency. Renault promises up to 60.1 miles per gallon, which is 50 miles per gallon in the US or 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers in the metric system.
Carbon dioxide emissions as low as 105 grams per kilometer also need to be mentioned, as well as the driving range of up to 683 miles for the UK market or 1,100 kilometers for the rest of Europe. Three generously-equipped trim levels are presently available to reserve, starting with the techno with a lowercase t.
19-inch alloy wheels open the list of standard highlights, followed by mirage-effect rear taillights, matrix vision headlights, a shark fin-style antenna, flush roof bars, keyless entry, a hands-free key card, parking sensors all around, and a rearview camera. The list continues with a frameless automatic rearview mirror, a sliding rear bench seat, sliding center console armrest, dual-zone automatic air conditioning with an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, head-up display, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment with built-in Google services, eight-speaker audio, and a plethora of driver-assist systems.
techno esprit Alpine serves as the mid-range grade of the Austral E-Tech full hybrid, building on the techno with Alpine garnish, larger wheels, carbon fabric and Alcantara upholstery, blue stitching, heated front seats with massaging function, a heated steering wheel, a power rear hatch, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, and traffic & speed sign recognition. Last but certainly not least, the iconic esprit Alpine boasts four-wheel steering, 12 speakers instead of eight, the 360-degree Around View 3D camera system, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging for your mobile device.
